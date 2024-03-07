NHL Rumors – Vancouver Canucks – Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker

The price will have to change for Jake Guentzel to end up in Vancouver

Josh Yohe: Was told last night that unless the asking price for Jake Guentzel comes down, he won’t end up in Vancouver.

The Canucks would love to have Guentzel but Penguins GM Kyle Dubas’ asking price is not what the Canucks want to pay.

Irfaan Gaffar: The Canucks are not willing to trade certain players.

The Vancouver Canucks are trying to be aggressive and have been connected to Coyotes Jason Zucker

Donnie & Dhali: Chris Johnston on how the Vancouver Canucks are one of the more aggressive teams and were connected to Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker.

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Sharks, Coyotes, Senators, Flyers, and Predators

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “One thing we’ve learned out here with Jim Rutherford, expect the unexpected, Chris. Are you hearing they’re very aggressive right now? Like, I mean, anything out there like just in terms of them being overly aggressive right now?

Johnston: “Absolutely. I mean, it’s never boring to cover a Jim Rutherford team, right? If you look over the years, you know this guy is you know, he’s been a wheeler-dealer and obviously, he’s maybe not hands-on every day with, with Patrik Allvin, is general manager but you know, Vancouver does seem to be aggressive.

I’ve heard them even again this morning, connected to Jason Zucker as a possibility. I think that there like a lot of teams, there’s only really a few aggressive buying teams, I would say it and Vancouver’s in that mix.

And so, you know, I think it’s smart when, when the market might, you know, end up when, when we see the next two days go, end up drifting towards the buyers. I mean, why not see exactly what the prices are? Keep tabs on everyone and then make the best decision for what assets you have to sell.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Jake Guentzel, Boston Bruins, and Elias Lindholm

But, you know, certainly doesn’t seem as though this deadline will pass quietly in Vancouver. If it does, it won’t be for lack of trying because, you know, my impression is the Canucks really are, are trying to upgrade that forward group in particular right now.