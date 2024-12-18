NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Not Worried about Brock Boeser Contract Extension

Vancouver Canucks Not Rushing on Brock Boeser Contract Extension

Entering the season, Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser made it clear he wanted to let things ride out when asked about a contract.

NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser Will Let Contract Negotiations Play Out

He knew he had much to prove this season, especially how last season ended with him not playing in Game 7 of Round 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers.

Not to mention, Boeser was looking to back up his 40-goal performance. Boeser is in the final year of a three-year contract that pays him $6.5 million a season. Goals are hard to come by in this league, and having to remain in Vancouver would help this offense tremendously.

During the Donnie and Dhali Show on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, besides clearing up his Elias Pettersson trade proposal idea, was asked about the Brock Boeser contract extension, and he said the Vancouver Canucks will take care of it, but the longer it drags out, they know they are going to have to pay him.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser Has One-Year Left on his Contract

Rick Dhaliwal: “What about (Brock) Boeser? His comments about the contract? What do you glean from that? And they’re obviously not close, but Boeser and his future in Vancouver?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I thought those comments were benign. I just think that for Rutherford, we’ll take care of it as we take care of it. I don’t think there’s much to read about those.

I still think there’s interest from the team. I still think there’s interest from the player. There’s always a risk you take when you’re the team and you say, let’s see how it goes this year.

But I think Vancouver Canucks know if they want to keep Brock Boeser they’re going to have to pay them. And if it gets to that point, I think they will.”

The last part of the commentary is telling. Again, Friedman does not say anything for nothing. If he says it, then there is credence behind it. The fact that if it gets to a point and the Canucks will pay him is huge.

NHL Rumors: Is Extending Brock Boeser a Priority for Vancouver

That means President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin value Boeser as part of the core even though they have not rushed into any contract extension talks yet,

It will be interesting to see where these parties head and the number for Boeser moving forward. Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers is the current comparable, who makes $8.75 million on an eight-year extension.

Does that get it done in Vancouver, or will the number be higher, and for how many years?”