Vancouver Trade Chances Hint At Overhaul

Matthew Seekers of The Daily Hive: The Vancouver Canucks keep hinting a trade overhaul of up to half of their current roster. At press time, Bo Horvat moved to Long Island and several other Canucks are entrenched in trade rumors. Rick Tocchet believes this thing needs to be stripped down.

However, Vancouver gets far too attached to its players. Anyway, some candidates include Conor Garland and Brock Boeser from the forward group. Luke Schenn and Tyler Myers keep getting mentioned from the blueline. Then, there are Tucker Poolman and Tanner Pearson who both cannot stay healthy.

NHL Rumors: More and more on Vancouver

That being said, buyouts could include Oliver Ekman-Larson but again, does Vancouver risk that dead salary cap later? Vancouver may trade two of their goalies including Thatcher Demko. That is not etched in stone, but possible. Several injuries have made even more roster turnover possible.

The one or two players away approach backfired in ways for Vancouver that may take years and years to overcome.

What Trades May Come Back To Haunt Teams?

Matt Larkin of The Daily Faceoff: So, which players should get another look over before potentially being traded? Which moves could be regretted later, basically?

Now, everyone presumes Jakob Chychrun will be moved. There’s a thought process that maybe Bill Armstrong and Arizona just keep the defenseman and build around him after all. Maybe, Chychrun gets dangled around and nothing wows them.

A Jonathan Toews move is not automatic as Chicago needs some leadership to rebuild around. Toews, like Chychrun, could stick around potentially. Then, there is Dylan Larkin. Whatever games Larkin and Steve Yzerman are playing benefit few people in Detroit. Sign the guy and look forward already.

NHL Rumors with Jakob Chychrun as the saga continues

So, could Karel Vejmelka be the guy in Arizona? That’s a great question too. Some feel he could be. The goaltender has some outstanding metrics on a team devoid of defense. Arizona may have a future if they can keep most of their core together long enough.