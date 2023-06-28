NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Vancouver Canucks

On the Washington Capitals and Tom Wilson

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Just a quick note on Tom Wilson. For whatever reason we’ve heard his name out there. The reality is, I spoke with Caps GM Brian MacLellan (Tuesday) who said he’s not calling teams about Tom Wilson. He does not want to trade Tom Wilson. He’s not sure why that’s out there.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and Areas That Need to be Addressed for Each Team

Treliving confident on extensions for Matthews, Nylander and Keefe

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on contract extension talks with Auston Matthews and William Nylander: “I’m confident we’re gonna get both players signed until proven otherwise. And hopefully it’s (July 1). If it’s not, then we’ll keep working away at it.”

Elliotte Friedman: Treliving said that once the Calgary Flames make their pick No. 16, he’ll be able to join the Maple Leafs table.

Darren Dreger: Leafs GM Treliving said that coach Sheldon Keefe will be back next season and that an extension could be coming later this summer.

Alex Killorn likely heading to free agency

David Pagnotta: The Tampa Bay Lightning make pending UFA forward Alex Killorn a longer-term contract offer with a lower AAV but it’s likely not going to be enough to keep him.

Unless the Lightning are able find a way to move some money and up the ante, Killorn is likely going to free agency on Saturday.

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Hurricanes, Canucks, Flames, and Stars

Canucks still talking with Ethan Bear and don’t plan on trading their first-round pick

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that they continue to talk to pending RFA defenseman Ethan Bear. Bear is owed a qualifying offer by Friday.

Irfaan Gaffar: Canucks GM Allvin said that they are not trying to move their No. 11 draft pick. He said that their scouts are excited about who could be there at 11.