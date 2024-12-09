NHL Rumors: What Direction are the Anaheim Ducks Going in After the Trade for Jacob Trouba?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein talking the Anaheim Ducks acquisition of defenseman Jacob Trouba and what it might means going forward.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bernstein: “So, real head-scratcher. I’m, you know, if I’m a Ducks fan. I’m concerned about (GM Pat) Verbeek, if he’s the right guy to run the ship here, because I don’t know what direction, what direction this team’s going with a trade like that.

(Urho) Vaakanainen wasn’t going to be a major player on the blue line. But I don’t know, Dave, to your point, look, if ne flips him, but what you going to flip him for? Like, a third-round pick? Maybe comes into Anaheim plays better, you know, revitalizes his, the opinion about him.

But at this point in time, it’s a win for the Rangers, without question. And now you have to think, connecting the dots, what are they going to do with that cap space? How are they going to, how they going to activate it? So that’s it.

So really surprisingly on the Ducks. Everybody’s assuming he was a trade to Columbus and which he turned down, but I’m sure he’ll be happy being here in Southern California. I think it’s a win for the Rangers.

Pagnotta: “There were just to jump in. There were a few other teams that had offers on the table. As you said, Columbus was one. He wouldn’t wave his no trade to the Jackets. He waves it to go to Anaheim.

But on the retention, even if they hold on to him, and this could be a scenario where they’re also looking to trade Cam Fowler out. So at least you still have veteran presence on that back end if you move Fowler later on this season. Retain on his money. They’ve got the three slots so they can move out other bodies.

Anaheim is not going to be done later on this season, and as we talked about New York, they won’t either.