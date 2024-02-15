NHL Rumors: Which direction will the Edmonton Oilers go in?

TSN: Darren Dreger and Ray Ferraro on the Podcast talking about what the Edmonton Oilers could be looking to add heading into the March 8th trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dreger: “Well, twice a week on insider trading on TSN, we talked about the trade speculation. We’ve already dabbled here a little bit in light of the (Mikael) Sergachev injury, what Julian BriseBois might do.

Sticking in Edmonton, I know that there are internal discussions as the deadline fast approaches here. Do you add a defenseman, do you add another forward?

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers, and the Vancouver Canucks

If you’re looking at defense, I know internally they talked about Sean Walker. I know they’ve talked about Chris Tanev. I don’t know how you make those pieces fit or work I mean, obviously, Cody Ceci would have to get moved in any type of that scenario.

But then upfront, you know, names like (Vladimir) Tarasenko. Does Jake Guentzel even remotely possible? Put your GM hat on if you’re Kenny Holland and start with, you don’t have to identify any one of those pieces because they’d all help Edmonton. They’d help a lot of teams.

But what do you think Edmonton needs more Ray? Do they need an upgrade or a deeper blue line or do you see a more significant need up front?

Ferraro: “I see a forward for a couple of reasons. It would be nice to get a little bit more depth offensively. Like somebody you can rely upon to score. I mean they thought it was gonna be Connor Brown, he don’t have a goal this, this year, right?

So like, an upgrade in that, in that position or in that regard, I think is, is something to, is something to think about. I also think another, another forward gives you versatility that Edmonton really doesn’t have with their forwards right now. That they would like to have.

Their, their defense is fine. Can you always upgrade? Sure, but I mean, I don’t know, how many times have they given up over two goals in the last two months?

Dreger: “Right.”

Ferraro: “Not very much. And I just see, you’ve got, you’ve got restraints, you’ve got cap restraints, and that’s going to always play into it. I just, I think if I’m prioritizing in Edmonton, it would be a forward.

Dreger: “Right. Right. And internal discussions, of course happened with 32 teams. I mean, you talk about the available defense. You talk about the potential of the available forwards.

And maybe to some degree, it does come down to the draft. Now hold on, like again, Tampa Bay is going to address their blue line probably through injury need.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Noah Hanifin and Jacob Markstrom

If something were to happen in Edmonton or any other club that makes you shift your target, well that’s just what you do because of your situation. So we’ll see moving forward.”