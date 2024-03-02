NHL Rumors: Will someone meet the asking price for St. Louis Blues Pavel Buchnevich?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Persuading Pettersson episode on the St. Louis Blues and if someone will pay GM Doug Armstrong’s price for Pavel Buchnevich.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “On Wednesday night the St. Louis Blues lost to the Edmonton Oilers. They picked up a point because it went past 60 but, your Doug Armstrong did that game finally make up your mind?

Friedman: “You know, the one thing, like St. Louis in the last little while, there’s been times I’ve seen them I really liked them. And there’s been times I’ve seen them and I’m like, oh my god, I can’t believe what I’m watching.

NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings, and a Top 35 Trade Watch List

And, you know, the one thing is, is (Pavel) Buchnevich. And, you know, there’s still a bit of time. Armstrong has set a high price on him. And I think what’s going to be interesting is if you know, who’s, who’s gonna pay it. I think teams are going to think about it but are they going to pay it?

Like I think Edmonton is a team that would consider the idea. I think Vegas is a team that would consider the idea. You know, I wonder if teams like you know, Florida and Carolina would consider the idea. Again, Florida doesn’t have the draft pick cache, but they have cap room.

You know, so, you know, to me, there’s all these teams that are kind of in the same area that, the (Jake) Guentzel teams. Edmonton, Vegas, Carolina, Florida, you know, they’re definitely there are others. And I think a lot of those teams would be similar for Buchnevich to and then depending on who’s said, doesn’t get them, or says we’re not going to be able to afford to get them, then they kind of move on and say okay, we’re looking at the (Vladimir) Tarasenko’s and, and some of the other players here.

So that’s, that’s kind of what we’re dealing with at this point in time, I think is, the team’s believe that Armstrong’s price will come down or do teams just realize that if we’re going to acquire this player, we’re just going to have to pay Doug Armstrong’s price because he’s not budging?

But there’s, there’s no question like him and Guentzel are probably the two top winners available, unless there’s somebody I missing out there.”

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators Trade Tiers

Marek: “And there’s always one surprise trade we know it. Yes happens early. Sometimes it happens at 2:59 Eastern on trade deadline day, there’s always something.”