NHL Rumors: Nick Schmaltz, Hurricanes, Capitals, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

Coyotes Nick Schmaltz could be available

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Carolina Hurricanes would make sense for Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz. His name has come up a bit of late.

Schmaltz carries a $5.85 million cap hit through 2025-26. His salary and bonuses are $4.5 million this year, then $7.5 million, $8.45 million and $8 million. His limited no-trade kicks in on July 1st.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is another Coyote who could get dealt.

The Capitals have plenty of UFAs to move

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that Washington Capitals have already traded two UFAs, and more could be up next.

“I think they’ve made it very clear they’re willing to listen on their UFAs.”

Their pending UFA include Lars Eller, Conor Sheary, Marcus Johansson, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, Nick Jensen, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Erik Gustafsson.

Top 30 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: Updating the top 30 players who could be dealt by the deadline and teams they have been reportedly linked too.

1. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Vegas, Carolina, St. Louis

2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, NY Rangers, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston, Vegas, Carolin

3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, Boston, Winnipeg, Calgary, Columbus

4. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston, Columbus, Calgary, Winnipeg

5. Ivan Barbashev – LW/C – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Vegas, Toronto, NY Islanders, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Seattle, Winnipeg, Boston

6. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Dallas, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vegas

7. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota, Calgary, Boston, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh

8. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington, Calgary

9. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton, Boston

10. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida

11. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston

12. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota

13. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina, Winnipeg

14. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Carolina, Calgary, Minnesota

15. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay

16. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – Edmonton Oilers

Teams reportedly linked: Arizona, Columbus, Montreal, Anaheim

17. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Carolina, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto

18. Kevin Labanc – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, New Jersey

19. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Vegas

20. Torey Krug – LD / Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota, Ottawa

21. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Seattle, Winnipeg

22. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa

23. Dmitry Kulikov – LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Toronto

24. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg

25. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Ottawa, Boston

26. Conor Garland – RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks

27. Ivan Provorov – LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton

28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings

Teams reportedly linked: Ottawa, Arizona

29. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Carolina, Colorado

30. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Edmonton