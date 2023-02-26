NHL Rumors: Nick Schmaltz, Hurricanes, Capitals, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

Coyotes Nick Schmaltz could be available
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Carolina Hurricanes would make sense for Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz. His name has come up a bit of late.
Schmaltz carries a $5.85 million cap hit through 2025-26. His salary and bonuses are $4.5 million this year, then $7.5 million, $8.45 million and $8 million. His limited no-trade kicks in on July 1st.
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is another Coyote who could get dealt.
The Capitals have plenty of UFAs to move
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that Washington Capitals have already traded two UFAs, and more could be up next.
“I think they’ve made it very clear they’re willing to listen on their UFAs.”
Their pending UFA include Lars Eller, Conor Sheary, Marcus Johansson, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, Nick Jensen, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Erik Gustafsson.
Top 30 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: Updating the top 30 players who could be dealt by the deadline and teams they have been reportedly linked too.
1. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Buffalo, Montreal, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Vegas, Carolina, St. Louis
2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, NY Rangers, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston, Vegas, Carolin
3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, Boston, Winnipeg, Calgary, Columbus
4. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston, Columbus, Calgary, Winnipeg
5. Ivan Barbashev – LW/C – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Vegas, Toronto, NY Islanders, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Seattle, Winnipeg, Boston
6. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Dallas, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vegas
7. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota, Calgary, Boston, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh
8. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders, Washington, Calgary
9. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Edmonton, Boston
10. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida
11. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston
12. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota
13. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina, Winnipeg
14. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Carolina, Calgary, Minnesota
15. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay
16. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – Edmonton Oilers
Teams reportedly linked: Arizona, Columbus, Montreal, Anaheim
17. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Carolina, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto
18. Kevin Labanc – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, New Jersey
19. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Vegas
20. Torey Krug – LD / Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota, Ottawa
21. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Seattle, Winnipeg
22. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa
23. Dmitry Kulikov – LD/RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Toronto
24. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg
25. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Ottawa, Boston
26. Conor Garland – RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks
27. Ivan Provorov – LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton
28. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings
Teams reportedly linked: Ottawa, Arizona
29. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Seattle, Carolina, Colorado
30. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Toronto, Calgary, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Edmonton