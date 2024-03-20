The Winnipeg Jets Can Represent the West in the Stanley Cup Final

The Central Division in the Western Conference is a tight race. The Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets are atop the division with 93 points, followed by the Dallas Stars at 91. The Jets sit in first place based on points-percentage.

Nobody thought the Winnipeg Jets were going to be in this position, especially with the offseason turmoil they had. There was a lot of uncertainty around the Jets, including who would be there and who would not be there.

However, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff made the right decisions and added the pieces for this team to succeed. Not to mention, there is a buy-in from all the players and coaches. Even though head coach Rick Bowness has called out his team here and there, the drop-off in play is not as glaring as last year.

For the first time since 2018, the Jets have a legitimate shot to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron joined SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and when asked about the Winnipeg Jets, Biron believes they can win the Central Division and be in the Stanley Cup Final.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Onrait: “And now Marty, with that win on Sunday, the Jets take over the top spot in the Central Division over the Stars and Avalanche via points percentage. So they’re in first place. Do you think they can hold on to it? Can they win this division? Marty?”

Martin Biron: “Absolutely. 100% they will win the Central Division. They have the top offense. I think they have a sneaky good defense. Right? It’s not Makar and Devon Toews, but they a sneaky good defense. They have the best goaltender of all three team in Connor Hellebuyck. And have said last week the team that wins the Central Division will go to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Why? Because you have to play great teams on your way to winning a cup, but if you can avoid playing the best teams in your conference in the first round, it helps because maybe you save a little energy. Maybe you have more in the tank later in the two months that it takes to go to Stanley Cup and win it.

So if you can avoid Dallas and or Colorado in the first round, we all know that the team that finishes first is going to have a much easier path by having a wildcard team. If you’re finished second or third, you’re going to have to play either Dallas or Colorado, and that is going to be a very hard first-round matchup. I understand that.

You know, the Jets, in my opinion, are the favorite right now because of the point percentage, but I also think that they are my favorite. 100% they will win the Central, and if they do, they’ll be my favorite to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final.”

The Winnipeg Jets are a team many should be talking about but are not. This team is a legitimate contender to win a Stanley Cup because they play a team game with the best goalie in the NHL.