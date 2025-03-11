Trade Deadline Fallout: Utah Hockey Club, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the St. Louis Blues

Utah Hockey Club Bill Armstrong on the trade deadline

“We did a lot of stuff in the summer. If you think about the acquisitions of Marino, Sergachev, and Stenlund.”

“Our team down the stretch here is 7-3, so we’re moving in the right direction and you don’t want to break up that chemistry.”

“If there was a deal out there that put us over the edge with a dynamic player…we were all in.”

“But we want to move very smartly. Very planned & very calculated…I like where our group is at…We’re going on the ice with what we know works.”

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said he didn’t have any serious trade talks involving defenseman Ivan Provorov.

“We made a decision to keep Provy, and I’ve had great conversations with his agent, and I’m pretty confident that we’re going to be able to get a deal.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on the trade deadline:

“We had talked to teams over the last couple of weeks. Coming out of the 4 Nations, we were very active in seeing what we could do. As our team started to progress, we wanted to wait and see how they did. The last couple of days, we were in contact with teams on hockey trades.

You look at a lot of the deals that are done this time of year for UFAs, we had a couple of those in Faksa and Suter. But we didn’t have the prime-time deals that are made for guys for multiple assets.

So at the end of the day, we talked to a lot of people, we bandied around a lot of ideas, but we weren’t involved in anything that made sense for us.”

