Traded Draft Picks for the 2022 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Draft

The March 3rd NHL trade deadline is fast approaching. Trade talk is picking up.

The 2023 NHL draft is a deep one and some teams will be reluctant to trade their first-round pick. Will some teams still feel the pressure and give in?

So far there have already been three 2023 first-round picks traded. How many more will be moved?

Below is a look at the draft picks that each team has for 2023 and 2024 NHL draft.