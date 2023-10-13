NHL News: Colorado Avalanche Extend Defenseman Devon Toews

It has been a great week for defenseman in the NHL. First Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power signed long-term extensions in Buffalo. Now, the Colorado Avalanche have announced they extended defenseman Devon Toews.

SEVEN MORE YEARS OF TOEWSER! Devon Toews has agreed to a seven-year contract extension ✍️#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8AD6FCVqQm — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 13, 2023

Toews’s new deal is seven years worth $50.75 million which has an annual average value of $7.25 million.

Devon Toews: 7 years x $7.25 million with #Avs. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 13, 2023

Coming into the 2023-24 season, Toews was entering the final year of his deal that carried a cap hit of $4.1 million. He could have chosen to hit the free agent market, where the dollars would have been thrown at him, but instead, he decided to stay in Colorado and be a part of a winner moving forward.

This has been in the works for quite some time now. However, it was a work in progress as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet noted on his latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

“The one thing that seems to be going around the league is that (Devon) Toews and the Avalanche are really trying. Really trying. There’s been some momentum, but until it’s done it’s not done.”

Both parties were really trying to get this done and not prolong this even further. Entering training camp Devon Toews was hopeful he could find common ground with the team.

Devon Toews is on the last year of his deal. “We’ll hopefully find some common ground,” he said of extension talks. He added he would prefer it not to linger into the season. Said he wants to finish his career with the #Avs and hopes it can work out. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 20, 2023

GM Chris MacFarland: “Getting a deal done with Devon at the start of the season was a priority for us,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He has emerged as one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is a huge part of the core of this team. He logs heavy minutes in all situations—5-on-5, power play and penalty kill—plays against the opposition’s top lines and is one of the top point-producing defenders in the game as well. And most importantly, he is one of our team leaders both on and off the ice. We’re thrilled to have him in an Avalanche sweater for the next eight years.”

Again, Devon Toews could have made more money on the open market, but it’s about keeping a Stanley Cup contending defense together for another crack at winning a Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche acquired Toews from the New York Islanders in 2020 for two second-round picks. In a perfect world, the Islanders would have kept him, but Toews was a salary cap casualty. And thus the Avalanche was rewarded by his play.

Toews emerged as one of the best defencemen not only on the Avalanche, but in the league as well. He has been paired with Cale Makar and the pair have worked off each other ever since.

Toews is one of the best passers on the team. He has a great first outlet pass and has great skill with the puck. Not to mention his skating ability as well. He plays in all situations for the Avalanche and goes up against opponents top players.

Last season with the Avalanche, Toews recorded 50 points (seven goals and 43 assists) in 80 games. This was coming off a year where he set career highs with 57 points (13 goals and 44 assists) in 66 games.

For his career, Toews has recorded 185 points (40 goals and 145 assists) in 316 games with the Islanders and Avalanche.