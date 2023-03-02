NHL News: David Pastrnak Staying In Boston Long-Term

The Boston Bruins continued to be active on Thursday announcing David Pastrnak‘s new eight-year contract extension worth $90 million.

🎶 Come on Barbie, let's go party 🎶 David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) has signed an eight-year extension with the @NHLBruins! 😎 pic.twitter.com/3zTzfD6G0F — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2023

Pastrnak’s new contract with the Bruins carries an annual average value of $11.25 million that will keep him in Boston through the 2030-31 season.

Pastrnak extends in Boston. 8 years. $11.25 aav — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

In addition, Pastrnak will receive $63.5 million in total salary and $26.5 million in signing bonuses.

For more detailed structure on Pastrnak contract:

Salary ($63.5M total)

$8.5M

$8.5M

$8.5M

$8.25M

$8.25M

$7.5M

$7M

$7M

Signing bonus money ($26.5M total)

$4.5M

$4.5M

$4M

$3M

$3M

$3M

$2.5M

$2M — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2023

Pastrnak also has a full no-move clause in the first five years of the deal. The final three years it is a modified no-trade clause.

Full no move clause for first 5 years. Modified trade clauses for final 3 years. https://t.co/AMB7eDnoEt — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

When the new season begins, Pastrnak will be the sixth highest-paid player in the National Hockey League.

Pastrnak's $11.25M cap hit will rank 6th in the NHL next season behind Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6M), Connor McDavid ($12.5M), Artemi Panarin ($11.642M), Auston Matthews ($11.64M) and Erik Karlsson ($11.5M). — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 2, 2023

It was just a matter of time before the Bruins and Pastrnak announced an extension. Both general manager Don Sweeney and Pastrnak’s agent JP Barry had been working on an extension since the start of the season. It was an absolute grind.

Bruins and Pastrnak's agent JP Barry have been negotiating since September. An absolute grind of a negotiation. But got it done. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2023

Similar to the Filip Forsberg situation in Nashville, both Pastrnak and the Bruins wanted to get a deal done and have him remain in Boston.

The Bruins have a history of not going above a certain threshold on AAV, however, that changed with Charlie McAvoy‘s deal. For the Bruins to keep Pastrnak they were going to have to go into double digits. The AAV of $11.25 million is right around where most figured Pastrnak would settle in at.

In 60 games with the Bruins this season, Pastrnak leads the team in all three major categories with 80 points (42 goals and 38 assists). The 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft has recorded 584 points (282 goals and 302 assists) in 570 games with the Bruins.

In 70 playoff games, Pastrnak has recorded 74 points (30 goals and 44 assists) reaching a Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

Pastrnak is one of the best scores in the league recording three forty-goal seasons and winning the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2020.

Here's Pastrnak's 2022-23 stat card featuring metrics from AllThreeZones: pic.twitter.com/LKyJAG6cz6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 2, 2023

This deal will be a steal for the Bruins as David Pastrnak is only getting better with each season.

Confirmed! The Boston Bruins have re-signed David Pastrnak to an eight-year extenstion with an AAV of $11.25M. Pastrnak is an elite, TOP5 winger in the NHL. Fair deal for both sides in our eyes. Could be even steal in three, four years for Boston. pic.twitter.com/6KnYkSp5GH — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 2, 2023

With how much the salary is expected to rise this is an absolute steal of a deal for David Pastrnak, one of the league's very best wingers. pic.twitter.com/8WWBWULVz3 — dom 🕰️ (@domluszczyszyn) March 2, 2023

This completes a busy week for the Bruins. They traded for Garnett Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov last Thursday. Right before the Pastrnak extension, the Bruins traded for Tyler Bertuzzi. And they may not be done either.