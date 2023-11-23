NHL Rumors: Devils and Tyler Toffoli Would Like To Get An Extension Done

The New Jersey Devils found themselves a gem when they acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames prior to the NHL Draft in June.

Toffoli was exactly the scoring touch the Devils needed this season. He has slotted in with Jack Hughes, when healthy, and Jesper Bratt. That line has been the best line for the Devils this season. The trio has combined for 61 points this season. Toffoli alone has 16 points in 16 games including the leading the Devils in scoring with nine goals.

When Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald acquired Tyler Toffoli from Calgary in the offseason, he said he was going to treat him as if he were a restricted free agent. As we saw when he re-signed Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt. Especially Meier, who he acquired at the trade deadline.

Fitzgerald wanted Meier to get comfortable in the system and his new surroundings before making a decision. He wanted New Jersey, not only the team, but the state to sell Meier on staying. He is hoping the same strategy with Toffoli will pay off.

Through 16 games so far so good. Especially considering his production at even strength and on the number one power play, where he has three goals. So, of course, Toffoli wants to stay, and Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald wants him to stay.

The Devils were interested in him for a while dating back to the 2020 season before the Montreal Canadiens signed him to that four-year, $17 million according to Ryan Novozinksy of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.

While Fitzgerald continues to work the phones with Toffoli’s agent, the two sides are not close to agreeing on the terms or even dollar amounts. Again, age will play a factor in this decision as well. Toffoli is 31 years old and will get a raise this offseason.

Toffoli is in the final year of his deal which pays him $4.25 million a season. This will probably go near the $5 million range. It is doable for the Devils, again that is if the salary cap goes up. The cap should based on economics alone.

However, the Devils also have to sign other players like Dawson Mercer to an extension, and Luke Hughes as well. Not to mention players like Michael McLeod, Alexander Holtz, and Kevin Bahl will also need new deals. Not to mention, what do the Devils do with their goaltending situation of Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek?

Both Toffoli and the Devils know things will work out the way they should. For now, both parties are focused on the on-ice product, which needs to be better.

Again everything will come down to the results of the team and if the Devils can afford to retain his services. As Fitzgerald has always stated the business side of things always works out.