NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, and Washington Capitals

Could The Florida Panthers Have A Reunion with Anthony Duclair

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: Richards writes that the Panthers are positioned to be buyers with the March 8th Trade Deadline looming. And instead trying to spend bill at the fancy store, go bargain basement shopping at a place like Marshalls.

However, the deadline is a tough place to find bargains given the Panthers cupboard. They have no first or second-round selections in the 2024 NHL Draft. But the Panthers could find themselves a deal with a former Panther, who is now a member of the San Jose Sharks in Anthony Duclair.

Duclair has shown he can play in the Panthers system. Though the Panthers traded him to clear cap space, adding depth scoring like Duclair for the playoffs is a must for the Panthers. Plus, he is a cheaper option than what is out there.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Garrioch writes it is time for Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko to decide his future with the NHL Trade Deadline looming.

Tarasenko controls where he can go with a no-trade clause. However, the expectation is that the Senators will trade him. It is just a matter of where he wants to go.

As Garrioch writes the asking price for Tarasenko is a second-round pick. If the Senators can retain salary of his salary the return will be higher especially with so many teams up against the cap and in LTIR space.

Contending teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers will look to acquire the forward, who has 64 points, including 44 goals in 97 career playoff games.

Decision Time Nearing For The Washington Capitals

Sammi Silber of the Hockey News: Silber writes the Washington Capitals are in the midst of a massive stretch with the NHL Trade Deadline looming large.

As NHLRumors.com noted on Sunday, the Capitals have several players teams will want, but with Washington still in the thick of this season, the organization may decide to retool on the fly as they did last year.

If the price is right for some players, GM Brian MacLellan has to think about making a trade or two, but they are also in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the deadline.