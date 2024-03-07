NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rangers Reject Ducks Trade Offer For Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Kaplan writes the New York Rangers got their third-line center by acquiring Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken.

The Rangers were in on Nashville’s Tommy Novak before he re-signed with the Predators. However, Nashville’s GM Barry Trotz was looking for a package similar to what the team got for Tanner Jeannot.

The Rangers priority was Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks. With the Ducks in town, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek and Rangers GM Chris Drury tried to negotiate a deal.

According to her sources, the Rangers rejected a trade offer from the Ducks that would have sent Frank Vatrano and Henrique to New York for a first-round pick and Kaapo Kakko.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Kaplan writes that the Rangers are making a late push for Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. Again, is Drury willing to give up Kakko as part of a package? Rangers are not the only team interested in him. Carolina and Vegas and the rumoured three-way trade with Vancouver and Boston.

If not, the Rangers might return to Vatrano or dip their toes in the Pavel Buchnevich sweepstakes.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of NorthJersey.com : “In other trade buzz, I’m still hearing #NYR are very in on Guentzel talks. Sounds like CAR and VGK could be top competition. Multiple sources wondered if Drury can get it done without using a top prospect. Perreault still sounds like a hard no, but could he soften on Othmann?”

Pierre LeBrun of TSN: “Still 6-7 teams with interest in Guentzel. I don’t know all of them but believe VGK, Car, Fla and Van in the mix to varying degrees.

Canes offer would be prospects-based. Panthers need price to soften. Vegas still has ’24 & ’25 1st RD pick (!) Van-Bos-Pit 3-way still possible?”

Phil Kocher: “#NYR are deep, deep-deep in on Jake Guentzel … certainly one of the targets on their list. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were one of the teams that kept tabs on Tyler Toffoli as well, even though it’s an unholy NJD-to-NYR trade.” —

@frank_seravalli on DTO Rundown #NJDevils

Seravalli adds “#LetsGoPens Guentzel is the big fish. That’s what they’re concentrating on. They’ve set a high price. I think it’s first-round pick and an A-grade prospect. #NYR”