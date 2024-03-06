NHL News: Alex Wennberg, Rasmus Sandin, and Nick Seeler

The NHL Trade Deadline is still two days away, but it feels like March 8th came on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several trades have occurred in the NHL, with Colorado acquiring Sean Walker and Casey Mittelstadt, Edmonton acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, and Florida starting the day with the Vladimir Tarasenko trade.

Alex Wennberg Goes to New York

The New York Rangers are getting in on the action, acquiring Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Hearing the New York Rangers are closing in on a trade for Kraken center Alex Wennberg.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: “Full trade, per sources:

To #NYR: Alex Wennberg (50% retained)

To #SeaKraken: 2024 2nd Rd Pick, 2025 DAL 4th Rd Pick

Forgot to properly credit: @emilymkaplan first on the deal.

There is an interesting conditional to the fourth-round pick Dallas is sending the Rangers. “

Chris Johnston of TSN: “ The condition on the 2025 fourth-round pick headed to #SeaKraken in the Alex Wennberg deal: It becomes a 2025 third-rounder if Nils Lundkvist gets to 55 points total for this season and last (he’s currently at 31 points through 105 games played).”

The Rangers had been looking for a center. They needed a third line. Wennberg can be a good 3C and penalty-kill guy. He is a pass-first center but is responsible in his own zone.

New York was looking at Adam Henrique but needed serious retention help, even with the LTIR space. However, Wennberg seemed to be their guy earlier in the week before Henrique got traded to Edmonton.

Rasmus Sandin Staying in Washington

The Washington Capitals extended Ramus Sandin a year after they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed Rasmus Sandin to a five-year extension with an AAV of $4.6M. Sandin is great puck-mover. This season, he isn't good like he was last year. However, this deal has a potential to be very good for Washington.

Washington Capitals: “The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year contract extension. Sandin’s contract will carry an average annual value of $4.6 million.”

Washington Capitals PR: “CAPS TODAY: After re-signing Rasmus Sandin, the Capitals now have four players signed through 2027-28 or beyond: Tom Wilson (age 29, signed through 2030-31), Sandin (age 23, 2028-29), Aliaksei Protas (age 23, 2028-29) and Dylan Strome (age 26, 2027-28)”

Philadelphia Extends Nick Seeler

Another trade target is off the board as the Philadelphia Flyers have extended defenseman Nick Seeler:

Darren Dreger of TSN: “4 year extension for Nick Seeler in Philly. $2.7 AAV.”

Frank Servavalli of Daily Faceoff: “It’s a life-changing, $10.8 million contract extension for 30-year-old #Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler. He almost hung up his skates a few years ago. He was playing on a two-way deal that guaranteed him $375,000 this season. 4 yrs x $2.7 mil, with $2.5 mil in signing bonuses.”

Chris Johnston of TSN: “Nick Seeler‘s #flyers extension carries a full no-trade clause over the first two years, plus a $1.5M signing bonus in Year 1 and $1M signing bonus in Year 2. The four-year contract carries a $2.7M AAV, as @DarrenDreger reported.”

The #Flyers 4 year $2.7M Cap hit ext with Seeler Year 1 $1.2M Base & 1.5M Signing Bonus

Year 2 1.7M Base & 1M SB

Year 3 2.7M Salary

The #Flyers 4 year $2.7M Cap hit ext with Seeler Year 1 $1.2M Base & 1.5M Signing Bonus

Year 2 1.7M Base & 1M SB

Year 3 2.7M Salary

Year 4 2.7M Salary Includes full no trade clause years 1 & 2 Rep'd by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey@DarrenDreger 1st on deal



Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com: What a win for the Flyers. Nick Seeler’s 4 years, $2.7 million AAV. Had a feeling something was done once he went on IR was a trade target for some teams. #letsgoflyers