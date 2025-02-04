NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

The Ottawa Senators are looking for some help up front
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staois has been in the market for a forward and some added depth on the blue line. He hasn’t found the right fit or price that he’s willing to pay.
It’s believed they would like a top-six scoring forward, but some of that will depend on how David Perron does after recently returning from a two-month layoff with a bad back.
It’s also believed they’ve had some interest in Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Donato and Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev.
Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List
The Fourth Period: A look at the top players on TFP trade watch list and teams they’ve been linked too.
1. Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked to: Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa, Columbus
2. Brock Nelson – C – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg, Columbus, Washington
3. Dylan Cozens – C – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Calgary, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville
4. Brandon Tanev – LW/RW – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Ottawa, Columbus
5. Yanni Gourde – C – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston
6. Seth Jones – RD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas
7. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – New York Islanders
8. Jake Evans – C – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, New Jersey, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Carolina
9. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: Carolina, Edmonton
10. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg
11. Ivan Provorov – LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida
12. Kyle Palmieri – LW/RW – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Colorado
13. Mario Ferraro – LD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked to: Colorado, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Winnipeg
14. Brian Dumoulin – LD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton
15. Mika Zibanejad – C – New York Rangers
16. Ryan Lindgren – LD – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas
17. Jamie Oleksiak – LD – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton
18. Rasmus Ristolainen – LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipeg
19. Ryan Donato – C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey, Carolina
20. Gustav Nyquist – RW/C – Nashville Predators
21. David Savard – RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Tampa Bay
22. Scott Laughton – C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Ottawa
23. Trent Frederic – LW/C – Boston Bruins
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Washington, Minnesota
24. Nick Robertson – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Teams reportedly linked to: Dallas, Seattle, Anaheim
25. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Nashville Predators
26. Matt Grzelcyk – LD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly linked to: Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Colorado
27. Jason Zucker – LW – Buffalo Sabres
28. K’Andre Miller – LD – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, San Jose
29. Christian Dvorak – LW/C – Montreal Canadiens
30. Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked to: NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit
