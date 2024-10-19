NHL Rumors: Where Does Adin Hill Fit in When it Comes to the Goalie Market?

The goalie market is changing thanks to Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins. Swayman wanted to get paid on potential, and he did just that. He reset the goalie market.

We saw Linus Ullmark get a four-year extension worth $8.25 million with the Ottawa Senators. Now, Jake Oettinger gets the same contract as Jeremy Swayman with the Dallas Stars, eight years at $8.25 million. It is a new day for NHL goalies.

The question is, who gets paid next?

We know Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers wants to become the highest-paid goalie in the NHL. He already turned down an eight-year, $88 million offer carrying an $11 million AAV. The Rangers are willing to pay Shesterkin what he wants, but they are up against the cap next season.

Shesterkin and Oettinger are in the same range regarding top-tier goalies. Both are considered to be among the top eight goalies in the NHL; however, other goalies are on expiring contracts that will need to be paid.

Adin Hill with the Vegas Golden Knights come to mind. Does he fall into this top group? Probably not, but he will get an extension and make more than the $4.5 million he is getting now.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Jason Strudwick on Wednesday and was asked about the goalie market and what things mean for the other goalies out there.

(He was asked about Oettinger, but he is signed)

“I mean, there’s those two, and I’ll add one extra in there, as Adin Hill is in the final year of his deal right now in Vegas, Pagnotta said. “He’s on a pretty solid cap hit It’s a $4.5 million cap hit. So that’s effectively, or eventually, excuse me, going to factor in. So that’s something to watch as the season moves along as well.

But that’s going to be interesting. Certainly, Adin Hill is going to be interesting in Vegas. And obviously everybody’s kind of waiting to see what happens with just Shesterkin. Are the Rangers going to get to 12 million if they do that probably gets close to locking that in.”

We just saw Joey Daccord get a five-year contract at $5 million AAV from the Seattle Kraken. Hill has a Stanley Cup to his name. You have to expect he will want to get paid like a top goalie.

Juuse Saros with the Nashville Predators is making $7.74 million. That could be the high-end mark for Hill. Could he get the Jacob Markstrom number of $6 million on an extension?

The goalie market has changed. It will be interesting to see what domino falls next.