NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche

Winnipeg Jets Poised To Be Active At The Deadline

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: As Wiebe writes, the dominoes are falling around Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff as he continues to work the phones to bolster his team heading toward the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Jets are one of the contenders in the Western Conference. With a record of 35-21-1, it is clear the Jets have the pieces required to make a deep playoff run in a wide-open Western Conference.

Winnipeg is right in the thick of things in the Central Division. The Jets have been tied to San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. Other names Wiebe mentioned the Jets are tied to are St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev along with defensemen Jakob Chychrun, Vladislav Gavrikov and Luke Schenn.

NHL Rumors: Luke Schenn is a Wanted Man At The Deadline

Winnipeg wants to strengthen their roster at the deadline whether it is with a homerun or adding guys for specific roles.

Adam Henrique Could Be A Good Backup For Colorado

Sean Keeler of the Denver Post: As Keeler writes players like Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have not quit on this season as the Avalanche have gone 6-2-2 over their last 10 games. That means general manager Chris MacFarland should not quit either as the Avalanche are back in the top three in the Central Division.

With Bo Horvat traded to the Islanders, Ryan O’Reilly traded to the Maple Leafs, and Jonathan Toews not being traded for health reasons, time is running out on the Avalanche to add a viable center with a little over a week toward the trade deadline.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Have Options At Trade Deadline

As Keeler writes, with Erik Johnson on LTIR (long-term injured reserve) list, Colorado can spend over the cap to the equivalent of Johnson’s salary slot ($6 million) on someone else. So adding Adam Henrique to the mix, who has an annual average value of $5.8 million not only looks reasonable but downright plausible.

Colorado has been looking to replace the production of Nazem Kadri, and Henrique could do that. Not only that the Avalanche need depth scoring and more consistency on face-offs. Henrique helps on both fronts.