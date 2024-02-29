NHL Trade: Dallas Stars Acquire Chris Tanev From Calgary

The Dallas Stars have made the first move in trade season. Dallas has acquired Flames defenseman Chris Tanev along with Cole Brady.

We have acquired Chris Tanev and Cole Brady in a 3-team trade with the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils. Welcome to #TexasHockey, Chris and Cole! pic.twitter.com/AqxvreLXHC — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 29, 2024

The Flames in exchange for Tanev will receive a 2024 second round pick, a 2026 conditional third round pick, and Artem Grushnikov.

2nd RD pick, conditional 3rd RD pick & Artem Grushnikov to Flames for Chris Tanev — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 29, 2024

As part of the deal Frank Seravalli first reported, the New Jersey Devils are part of this trade. They received a fourth round pick from the Dallas Stars to retain 50 percent of Tanev’s salary.

#njdevils are involved in the #Flames and #TexasHockey deal, they are retaining money on Tanev to help process the deal. NJD reserve list guy Cole Brady is part of the deal. They’re getting back a 4th round pick. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 29, 2024

The Stars were up against the salary cap like most teams, but nobody expected the Devils to end the mix as a third party broker to help facilitate this deal.

Given #TexasHockey have $2.295M in LTIR cap space, and 50% retained of Tanev’s contract is $2.25M, this makes perfect sense https://t.co/kLsaPoaqXg — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 29, 2024

It is just not one trade but three separate trades with moving parts. The conditional third round pick goes away if the Dallas Stars don’t make the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The @DallasStars have acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the @NHLFlames in a three-team deal that also included the @NJDevils, which allowed the Stars to get Tanev at 25% of his $4.5M AAV. Here’s how it went down: pic.twitter.com/SRrcAPnNIL — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) February 29, 2024

The Stars and Chris Tanev have been picking up steam over the last little bit. As NHLRumors.com had reported over the last couple of days, the Stars entered the mix. Dallas had been looking to add a defenseman to their team. Tanev seemed to be the perfect fit for them.

Chris Tanev is a very good defensive defenseman and is worth more than the Stars just had to pay to acquire him. pic.twitter.com/MCsXc40zI6 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 29, 2024

There is a reason why teams like the Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and other teams were interested in his services. He is a big, physical, defensive defenseman, who has excellent puck-moving skills, especially in his own zone.

Chris Tanev, acquired by DAL, is a high-end defence-first veteran defenceman who combines stabilizing play in his own end with excellent puck-moving skill. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/lspdKu50IV — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 29, 2024

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy continues to back up what he said at the start of the season. Acquiring picks, players, and other assets for players who are pending unrestricted free agents at the end of the year was his plan.

With the Devils being involved in the trade to help retain money is this part of a bigger deal between New Jersey and Calgary?