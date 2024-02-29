NHL Trade: Dallas Stars Acquire Chris Tanev From Calgary
Author

The Dallas Stars have made the first move in trade season. Dallas has acquired Flames defenseman Chris Tanev along with Cole Brady.

 

The Flames in exchange for Tanev will receive a 2024 second round pick, a 2026 conditional third round pick, and Artem Grushnikov.

As part of the deal Frank Seravalli first reported, the New Jersey Devils are part of this trade. They received a fourth round pick from the Dallas Stars to retain 50 percent of Tanev’s salary.

NHL Rumors: Are the Dallas Stars Eyeing a Defenseman or Two?

The Stars were up against the salary cap like most teams, but nobody expected the Devils to end the mix as a third party broker to help facilitate this deal.

It is just not one trade but three separate trades with moving parts. The conditional third round pick goes away if the Dallas Stars don’t make the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The Stars and Chris Tanev have been picking up steam over the last little bit. As NHLRumors.com had reported over the last couple of days, the Stars entered the mix.  Dallas had been looking to add a defenseman to their team. Tanev seemed to be the perfect fit for them.

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

There is a reason why teams like the Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and other teams were interested in his services. He is a big, physical, defensive defenseman, who has excellent puck-moving skills, especially in his own zone.

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy continues to back up what he said at the start of the season. Acquiring picks, players, and other assets for players who are pending unrestricted free agents at the end of the year was his plan.

With the Devils being involved in the trade to help retain money is this part of a bigger deal between New Jersey and Calgary?

 

 

 