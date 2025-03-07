Trade Deadline Fallout: Wild, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Islanders, and Utah

On the Minnesota Wild

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin: “I’m running a business. I’m running a team. We have assets. Our time will come. This is not so you guys can write great stuff on trade deadline day.. We’ve had a plan going for four years and I’m not going to screw that up being short-sighted.”

Jessi Pierce: Guerin said that they were handcuffed with what they could do as they didn’t have cap space if they wanted to get Kirill Kaprizov (LTIR) back in the lineup before the end of the season.

“If we want Kirill Kaprizov to play in the regular season, we (couldn’t) do anything else. So no, we weren’t close on anything because we didn’t try.”

On the Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere hints that the Toronto Maple Leafs base offer for Scott Laughton was a first and third round pick but the Flyers preferred Nikita Grebenkin over a third.

Briere: “They valued him more than a third-round pick.”

On the New York Islanders

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri said that he’s happy he’s still with the Islanders and “this is where I want to be.” He added that he hopes they can get an extension done. They are working on it.

On the Utah Hockey Club

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong on pending RFA forward Logan Cooley: “We’ll deal with that as we get there. But that’s a good problem to have.”

“He’s doing a heck of a job for a young player…He’s a huge impact player for us…We’ll deal with the contract in the summer.”

Cole Bagley: Thoughts on Utah’s trade deadline.

“1) Utah will now have approximately $22M to go shopping with in the offseason. That will allow them to take some SERIOUS swings.

2) There was no reason for Utah to do anything at the deadline. They made their moves last summer & didn’t have much to offer other teams.

3) Utah didn’t need any rentals. If they make the playoffs, great. If not, oh well.

4) Utah is arguably the most well constructed team for the future. In addition to their young stars, they have a plethora of talented prospects, more draft picks, & MONEY to go spend.”

