NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba Time Winding Down with New York Rangers

Jacob Trouba’s Time is Over in New York
The New York Rangers are moving on from their captain, Jacob Trouba. Trouba will not participate in the team’s morning skate ahead of their game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins and will not play in the game.
NHL Rumors: Will Jacob Trouba Remain in New York?
- Update – Darren Dreger (12:14 pm): The Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks are among the teams circling around Trouba. There is nothing going on between the Rangers and the Ottawa Senators.
- David Pagnotta (12:22 pm): The Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Senators, San Jose Sharks, and Red Wings have recently spoken with the Rangers about Trouba. Not all teams have offers on the table. Doesn’t sound like the Senators are in the mix. The Blue Jackets have an offer but would need Trouba to sign off on it.
And here we go folks. No Trouba in lineup tonight for the New York Rangers.
“Roster management” purposes. Could they finally pull the trigger on the trade or do the thing they should have done from the start & put him on waivers #nyr @FullPressNHL @myNHLTradeRumor @TheRGMedia https://t.co/uparFWcT5c
— Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) December 6, 2024
Rangers Weighing Multiple Options on Trouba
Hearing that the Rangers have multiple deals on the table involving Trouba but they all need his consent to waive his modified no-trade. The sense is Trouba was going to sleep on it last night and perhaps decide today.
As @StapeAthletic alludes to here, there’s a potential… https://t.co/uLD3s00E2M
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 6, 2024
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: “Okay, Jacob Trouba: Hearing Rangers do have several options, but Trouba can block with his partial no-trade. Rangers have indicated they will waive him if he does not accept one. One team is believed to be Columbus.
This is absolute hardball, but there is a precedent. In November 2005, Todd Marchant refused to waive his no-trade from Columbus to Anaheim as part of the Sergei Fedorov deal. So the Blue Jackets waived him, and the Ducks made the claim to “complete” the transaction.”
NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko in New York Futures
We will see what the day brings
Jacob Trouba will not play tonight; reportedly may be traded or waived today. #NYR pic.twitter.com/2OjJrn7DsX
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 6, 2024
Where Could Trouba Fit:
Marco D’Amico of RGMedia lists the teams that could take on the full $8 million cap hit over this year and next.
The list of teams that could take on Jacob Trouba if he hits waivers without requiring a trade now or down the line:
– Flyers
– Canadiens
– Ducks
– Sharks
– Utah
– Blues
– Flames
– CBJ
Blues/Flyers/Sharks would have to send down/waive a player first to fit his 8$M cap hit in.
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 6, 2024
Among the teams I’ve heard have talked to the NYR about Jacob Trouba include Detroit, Ottawa, Buffalo, Columbus.
We’ll see what happens today, but Trouba has known for some time this was a strong possibility. Crazy to see it go down this way.
— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 6, 2024
NHL Rumors: Smoke or fire for the New York Rangers?
Aaron Portzline of The Athletic confirms that report about the Columbus Blue Jackets being involved.
Multiple reports have #NYR Jacob Trouba potentially (likely?) on the move today, likely by trade, possibly by waivers. @StapeAthletic was first (I saw) to report.#CBJ believed to be involved. Trouba, per @PuckPedia, has a 15-team no-trade list.#troubatrain
— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 6, 2024
Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.