NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba Time Winding Down with New York Rangers
Jacob Trouba’s Time is Over in New York

The New York Rangers are moving on from their captain, Jacob Trouba. Trouba will not participate in the team’s morning skate ahead of their game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins and will not play in the game.

NHL Rumors: Will Jacob Trouba Remain in New York?

  • UpdateDarren Dreger (12:14 pm): The Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks are among the teams circling around Trouba. There is nothing going on between the Rangers and the Ottawa Senators.
  • David Pagnotta (12:22 pm): The Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Senators, San Jose Sharks, and Red Wings have recently spoken with the Rangers about Trouba. Not all teams have offers on the table. Doesn’t sound like the Senators are in the mix. The Blue Jackets have an offer but would need Trouba to sign off on it.
Vince Z. Mercogliano of NorthJersey.com: “Per league source, Jacob Trouba will not be skating with the #NYR for “roster management” purposes. Sounds like a ball is in the air, whether it be trade or possible waiving. Victor Mancini has been recalled.”
Arthur Staple of The Athletic: “If it’s not a trade for Trouba, believe he may be on waivers later today — possibility that a team will have a claim ready to go as with Goodrow back in June. Either way, looks like Jacob Trouba’s #NYR tenure is over.”
Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic: “There are a lot of balls in the air regarding Jacob Trouba, per sources. He will not be on the ice for #NYR today due to roster management purposes. Possible he’s traded or even hits the waiver wire at 2 p.m. ET.”

Rangers Weighing Multiple Options on Trouba

Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Rangers have multiple options on the table

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: “Okay, Jacob Trouba: Hearing Rangers do have several options, but Trouba can block with his partial no-trade. Rangers have indicated they will waive him if he does not accept one. One team is believed to be Columbus.

This is absolute hardball, but there is a precedent. In November 2005, Todd Marchant refused to waive his no-trade from Columbus to Anaheim as part of the Sergei Fedorov deal. So the Blue Jackets waived him, and the Ducks made the claim to “complete” the transaction.”

NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko in New York Futures

We will see what the day brings

Where Could Trouba Fit:

Marco D’Amico of RGMedia lists the teams that could take on the full $8 million cap hit over this year and next.

NHL Rumors: Smoke or fire for the New York Rangers?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic confirms that report about the Columbus Blue Jackets being involved.

