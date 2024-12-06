NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba Time Winding Down with New York Rangers

Jacob Trouba’s Time is Over in New York

The New York Rangers are moving on from their captain, Jacob Trouba. Trouba will not participate in the team’s morning skate ahead of their game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins and will not play in the game.

Update – Darren Dreger (12:14 pm): The Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks are among the teams circling around Trouba. There is nothing going on between the Rangers and the Ottawa Senators.

– (12:14 pm): The Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks are among the teams circling around Trouba. There is nothing going on between the Rangers and the Ottawa Senators. David Pagnotta (12:22 pm): The Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Senators, San Jose Sharks, and Red Wings have recently spoken with the Rangers about Trouba. Not all teams have offers on the table. Doesn’t sound like the Senators are in the mix. The Blue Jackets have an offer but would need Trouba to sign off on it. Vince Z. Mercogliano of NorthJersey.com : “ Per league source, Jacob Trouba will not be skating with the #NYR for “roster management” purposes. Sounds like a ball is in the air, whether it be trade or possible waiving. Victor Mancini has been recalled.”

If it’s not a trade for Trouba, believe he may be on waivers later today — possibility that a team will have a claim ready to go as with Goodrow back in June. Either way, looks like Jacob Trouba’s #NYR tenure is over.” Arthur Staple of The Athletic : “

There are a lot of balls in the air regarding Jacob Trouba, per sources. He will not be on the ice for #NYR today due to roster management purposes. Possible he’s traded or even hits the waiver wire at 2 p.m. ET.” Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic : “

And here we go folks. No Trouba in lineup tonight for the New York Rangers. “Roster management” purposes. Could they finally pull the trigger on the trade or do the thing they should have done from the start & put him on waivers #nyr @FullPressNHL @myNHLTradeRumor @TheRGMedia https://t.co/uparFWcT5c — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) December 6, 2024

Rangers Weighing Multiple Options on Trouba

Hearing that the Rangers have multiple deals on the table involving Trouba but they all need his consent to waive his modified no-trade. The sense is Trouba was going to sleep on it last night and perhaps decide today.

As @StapeAthletic alludes to here, there’s a potential… https://t.co/uLD3s00E2M — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 6, 2024

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: “Okay, Jacob Trouba: Hearing Rangers do have several options, but Trouba can block with his partial no-trade. Rangers have indicated they will waive him if he does not accept one. One team is believed to be Columbus.

This is absolute hardball, but there is a precedent. In November 2005, Todd Marchant refused to waive his no-trade from Columbus to Anaheim as part of the Sergei Fedorov deal. So the Blue Jackets waived him, and the Ducks made the claim to “complete” the transaction.”

We will see what the day brings

Jacob Trouba will not play tonight; reportedly may be traded or waived today. #NYR pic.twitter.com/2OjJrn7DsX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 6, 2024

Where Could Trouba Fit:

Marco D’Amico of RGMedia lists the teams that could take on the full $8 million cap hit over this year and next.

The list of teams that could take on Jacob Trouba if he hits waivers without requiring a trade now or down the line: – Flyers

– Canadiens

– Ducks

– Sharks

– Utah

– Blues

– Flames

– CBJ Blues/Flyers/Sharks would have to send down/waive a player first to fit his 8$M cap hit in. — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 6, 2024

Among the teams I’ve heard have talked to the NYR about Jacob Trouba include Detroit, Ottawa, Buffalo, Columbus. We’ll see what happens today, but Trouba has known for some time this was a strong possibility. Crazy to see it go down this way. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 6, 2024

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic confirms that report about the Columbus Blue Jackets being involved.

Multiple reports have #NYR Jacob Trouba potentially (likely?) on the move today, likely by trade, possibly by waivers. @StapeAthletic was first (I saw) to report.#CBJ believed to be involved. Trouba, per @PuckPedia, has a 15-team no-trade list.#troubatrain — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 6, 2024

