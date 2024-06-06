2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers — June 8, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers — June 10, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers — June 13, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers — June 15, 8 p.m.ET

* Game 5: Oilers at Panthers — June 18, 8 p.m. ET

* Game 6: Panthers at Oilers — June 21, 8 p.m. ET

* Game 7: Oilers at Panthers — June 24, 8 p.m. ET

* = If necessary

Sportsnet Stats: “Edmonton, Alberta to Sunrise, Florida.

At 4,089 km, it’s the longest distance between Stanley Cup Final opponents in NHL history”